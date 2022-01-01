Catherine PROUST- THOUVENIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc (Couhe)- Couhe 1958 - 1965
-
Collège Saint-martin- Couhe 1968 - 1972
-
LYCEE LE DOYENNE- Poitiers 1972 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine PROUST- THOUVENIN
-
Vit à :
JAUNAY CLAN, France
-
Née le :
21 oct. 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine PROUST- THOUVENIN a ajouté LYCEE LE DOYENNE à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine PROUST- THOUVENIN a ajouté Collège Saint-martin à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine PROUST- THOUVENIN a ajouté Ecole Jeanne D'arc (Couhe) à son parcours scolaire