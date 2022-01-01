Catherine RAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUIS BLANC- Le havre 1971 - 1976
-
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Le havre 1976 - 1977
-
Lycée Henri Avril- Lamballe 1981 - 1983
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine RAULT
-
Vit à :
SALISBURY, Royaume-Uni
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine RAULT a ajouté Lycée Henri Avril à son parcours scolaire