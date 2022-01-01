RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à RouenLe résultat du brevet à Rouen
Catherine ROUSSEAU (VANDENBULCKE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Monnet (Totes)- Totes 1966 - 1970
-
INSTITUTION SAINT DOMINIQUE- Rouen 1970 - 1975
-
INSTITUTION REY- Rouen 1975 - 1978
-
La Femme Secrétaire- Paris 1980 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Cartier S.a.- Paris 1982 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine ROUSSEAU (VANDENBULCKE)
-
Vit à :
ROUEN, France
-
Née le :
22 oct. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine ROUSSEAU (VANDENBULCKE) a ajouté Cartier S.a. à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine ROUSSEAU (VANDENBULCKE) a ajouté La Femme Secrétaire à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine ROUSSEAU (VANDENBULCKE) a ajouté INSTITUTION REY à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine ROUSSEAU (VANDENBULCKE) a ajouté INSTITUTION SAINT DOMINIQUE à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine ROUSSEAU (VANDENBULCKE) a ajouté Ecole Jean Monnet (Totes) à son parcours scolaire