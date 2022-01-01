Catherine SASIA (KAVITSKY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Baptiste Corot- Le raincy 1969 - 1971
-
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Le raincy 1972 - 1974
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine SASIA (KAVITSKY)
-
Vit Ã :
VILLEMOMBLE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
28 mars 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Encadreur d'art
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
