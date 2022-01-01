Catherine SCHOTT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du 23 Aout (Barbizon)- Barbizon 1967 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine SCHOTT
-
Vit à :
LA MOTTE EN PROVENCE, France
-
Née le :
5 juin 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Jhabitais 34 route de macherin barbizon
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine SCHOTT a ajouté Ecole Du 23 Aout (Barbizon) à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine SCHOTT a reconnu Catherine SCHOTT sur la photo CM1
-
Catherine SCHOTT a reconnu Catherine SCHOTT sur la photo CM1
-
Catherine SCHOTT a reconnu Catherine SCHOTT sur la photo /