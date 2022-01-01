Catherine SCHREIBER (DELAVAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycee Schoch Strasbourg Bts Secretariat Trilingue- Strasbourg 1960 - 1967
-
Collège Robertsau- Strasbourg 1967 - 1972
-
LYCEE TECHNIQUE COMMERCIAL SCHOCH- Strasbourg 1972 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine SCHREIBER (DELAVAU)
-
Vit à :
STRASBOURG, France
-
Née le :
15 juin 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine SCHREIBER (DELAVAU) a ajouté LYCEE TECHNIQUE COMMERCIAL SCHOCH à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine SCHREIBER (DELAVAU) a ajouté Collège Robertsau à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine SCHREIBER (DELAVAU) a ajouté Lycee Schoch Strasbourg Bts Secretariat Trilingue à son parcours scolaire