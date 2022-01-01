Catherine TARDIF (DESTOUCHES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
CES- Loches 1970 - 1975
-
Lycée Alfred De Vigny- Loches 1975 - 1977
-
Lycée Paul-louis Courier- Tours
filière H informatique1977 - 1979
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine TARDIF (DESTOUCHES)
-
Vit à :
SARGE LES LE MANS, France
-
Née le :
1 mars 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
