Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE CHARITE SAINT PAUL- Roanne 1970 - 1975
Collège La Charité Saint-paul- Roanne 1975 - 1982
Lycée Charité-saint-paul- Roanne 1982 - 1983
Lycée Sainte-anne- Roanne 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
Grand Hotel Roanne- Roanne 1985 - 1994
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine VIAL
Vit à :
ROANNE, France
Née le :
11 févr. 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
