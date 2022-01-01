Cathy FAYET (CATHY FAYET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Soyaux 1964 - 1967
-
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Soyaux 1968 - 1972
-
College Romain Rolland Soyaux Charente- Soyaux 1972 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cathy FAYET (CATHY FAYET)
-
Vit à :
BIRAC, France
-
Née le :
27 mai 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Cathy FAYET (CATHY FAYET) a ajouté ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT à son parcours scolaire
-
Cathy FAYET (CATHY FAYET) a ajouté College Romain Rolland Soyaux Charente à son parcours scolaire
-
Cathy FAYET (CATHY FAYET) a ajouté ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT à son parcours scolaire