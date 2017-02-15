Cecile CECILE BRILLET (BRILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • DCS EASYWARE  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Lyon

    Help desk pour EDF

    1999 - 2000

  • Cegedim  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

    Help desk pour des logiciels mÃ©dicaux

    2000 - 2002

  • Transiciel (Sogeti)  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  SAINT CLOUD

    Help desk pour la SNCF

    2003 - 2003

  • UDOGEC  - Directrice informatique (Informatique)

     -  Nantes

    Remplacement CongÃ© MaternitÃ©

    2004 - 2004

  • Système U  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  CARQUEFOU

    Help Desk Remplacements CongÃ© MaternitÃ©

    2005 - 2006

  • Carrefour  - Cadre Comptable/Pilote Infomatique (Administratif)

     -  LA ROCHE SUR YON 2006 - 2007

  • Carrefour  - Cadre Comptable/Pilote Infomatique/Chef RÃ©ception (Administratif)

     -  GUINGAMP 2007 - 2008

  • Tryba C2f  - Assistante commerciale/comptable (Commercial)

     -  Cherbourg 2008 - 2011

  • Bebe9  - Assistante de gestion

     -  Saint herblain 2011 - 2015

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante commerciale

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :