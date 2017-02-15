Cecile CECILE BRILLET (BRILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LEON SAY- Nantes 1980 - 1981
ECOLE JOLI MAI- Saint herblain
jusqu'au CM11982 - 1987
Collège Theophane Venard- Nantes
CM2 Ã la 4Ã¨me1988 - 1992
Collège Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Nantes
3Ã¨me1992 - 1993
LPO TALENSAC- Nantes
BEP ACC (compta) et BAC PRO Compta1993 - 1997
Ifc L'école Des Réseaux- Saint herblain
Formation Administrateur RÃ©seau W2K2002 - 2003
Parcours club
LE GOLF BASKET CLUB- Saint herblain
Basket1986 - 1997
ST ROGATIEN- Nantes
Basket1992 - 1994
Super Forme- Cherbourg 2008 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
DCS EASYWARE - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Lyon
Help desk pour EDF1999 - 2000
Cegedim - Informaticienne (Informatique)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
Help desk pour des logiciels mÃ©dicaux2000 - 2002
Transiciel (Sogeti) - Informaticienne (Informatique)- SAINT CLOUD
Help desk pour la SNCF2003 - 2003
UDOGEC - Directrice informatique (Informatique)- Nantes
Remplacement CongÃ© MaternitÃ©2004 - 2004
Système U - Informaticienne (Informatique)- CARQUEFOU
Help Desk Remplacements CongÃ© MaternitÃ©2005 - 2006
Carrefour - Cadre Comptable/Pilote Infomatique (Administratif)- LA ROCHE SUR YON 2006 - 2007
Carrefour - Cadre Comptable/Pilote Infomatique/Chef RÃ©ception (Administratif)- GUINGAMP 2007 - 2008
Tryba C2f - Assistante commerciale/comptable (Commercial)- Cherbourg 2008 - 2011
Bebe9 - Assistante de gestion- Saint herblain 2011 - 2015
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cecile CECILE BRILLET (BRILLET)
Vit Ã :
TREILLIÃˆRES, France
NÃ©e le :
30 juil. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante commerciale
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
