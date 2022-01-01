Cécile CLEMENT (LOUBET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jules Ferry (Pouzolles)- Pouzolles 1975 - 1980
Collège De Magalas- Magalas 1980 - 1984
Lycée Jean Moulin- Pezenas
Seconde 5 option gestion informatique 1ère et terminale B1984 - 1988
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Montpellier 1988 - 1992
Institut De Formation Des Cadres De Santé- Montpellier 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
CENTRE HOSPITALIER UNIVERSITAIRE - Infirmière (Autre)- Montpellier
Réanimation Neuro chirurgicale puis Urgences neuro chirurgicales1992 - 1997
HOPITAUX DE LANNEMEZAN - Infirmière (Autre)- Lannemezan 1998 - 2008
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Cécile CLEMENT (LOUBET)
Vit à :
SARRANCOLIN, France
Née le :
19 sept. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je travaille à Lannemezan dans les Hautes Pyrénées.
Profession :
Cadre de santé
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
