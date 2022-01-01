Cécile MAGNIN (MAILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FERDINAND BUISSON- Bron 1974 - 1982
-
Collège Pablo Picasso- Bron 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Jean Paul Sartre- Bron 1986 - 1989
-
Bts Assistante De Direction Martiniere Duchere- Lyon 1989 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cécile MAGNIN (MAILLET)
-
Vit à :
SAINT JEAN DE GONVI, France
-
Née le :
1 avril 1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Cécile MAGNIN (MAILLET) a ajouté ECOLE FERDINAND BUISSON à son parcours scolaire
-
Cécile MAGNIN (MAILLET) a ajouté Bts Assistante De Direction Martiniere Duchere à son parcours scolaire
-
Cécile MAGNIN (MAILLET) a ajouté Lycée Jean Paul Sartre à son parcours scolaire
-
Cécile MAGNIN (MAILLET) a ajouté Collège Pablo Picasso à son parcours scolaire