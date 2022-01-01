Cédric GUENEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Dechy 1986 - 1994
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Dechy 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Industriel Edmond Labbé- Douai 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
1er Régiment D'infanterie- Sarrebourg 2002 - 2002
-
Cec Givet- Givet 2002 - 2005
-
1er Rcp- Pamiers 2005 - 2013
-
Ecoles De Saint-cyr Coëtquidan- Guer 2013 - 2016
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cédric GUENEZ
-
Vit à :
DECHY, France
-
Né le :
14 oct. 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Cédric GUENEZ a ajouté Ecoles De Saint-cyr Coëtquidan à son parcours professionnel
-
Cédric GUENEZ a ajouté 1er Rcp à son parcours professionnel
-
Cédric GUENEZ a ajouté Cec Givet à son parcours professionnel
-
Cédric GUENEZ a ajouté 1er Régiment D'infanterie à son parcours professionnel
-
Cédric GUENEZ a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Industriel Edmond Labbé à son parcours scolaire
-
Cédric GUENEZ a ajouté Collège Paul Langevin à son parcours scolaire
-
Cédric GUENEZ a ajouté Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie à son parcours scolaire