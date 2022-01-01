Celeste FAIVRE (VAZ MENDONCA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ESCUDIER- Boulogne billancourt 1985 - 1989
Collège Bartholdi- Boulogne billancourt 1989 - 1993
Lycée Notre-dame- Boulogne billancourt
BAC S SPE MATHS1993 - 1996
Msg - Paris Ix Dauphine- Paris 1996 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
Nec Computers International - Packard Bell - CHEF DE PRODUIT STAGIAIRE (Marketing)- Angers 2001 - 2002
STRATELIS - Commerciale (Commercial)- Paris 2002 - 2005
IMAGE COMPUTERS SERVICE - Responsable grands comptes (Commercial)- Boulogne billancourt 2005 - 2006
Business Solutions (Office Depot) - COMMERCIAL (Commercial)- SENLIS 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Celeste FAIVRE (VAZ MENDONCA)
Vit à :
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France
Née le :
15 juin 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
COMMERCIALE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2