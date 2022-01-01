RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bohain-en-Vermandois
Celine GRUSON (FOURNIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Berthelot Bohain- Bohain en vermandois 1988 - 1991
-
Chene Brule Bohain- Bohain en vermandois 1991 - 1992
-
Ecole Les Torrents (Bohain En Vermandois)- Bohain en vermandois 1993 - 1994
-
Collège Henri Matisse- Bohain en vermandois 1995 - 1996
-
Lycée Sainte Sophie- Bohain en vermandois 1996 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Celine GRUSON (FOURNIER)
-
Vit à :
BOHAIN EN VERMANDOIS, France
-
Née le :
26 mai 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Auxilaire de vie
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Celine GRUSON (FOURNIER) a reconnu Celine GRUSON (FOURNIER) sur la photo CM2
-
Celine GRUSON (FOURNIER) a ajouté Lycée Sainte Sophie à son parcours scolaire
-
Celine GRUSON (FOURNIER) a ajouté Collège Henri Matisse à son parcours scolaire
-
Celine GRUSON (FOURNIER) a ajouté Ecole Les Torrents (bohain En Vermandois) à son parcours scolaire
-
Celine GRUSON (FOURNIER) a ajouté Chene Brule Bohain à son parcours scolaire
-
Celine GRUSON (FOURNIER) a ajouté Berthelot Bohain à son parcours scolaire