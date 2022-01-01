RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Hergugney
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE- Hergugney 1983 - 1986
Ecole Jean Fourier (Xaronval)- Xaronval 1986 - 1989
Collège Maurice Barrès- Charmes 1989 - 1993
Lycée Louis Lapicque- Epinal 1993 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :CÃ©line HANESSE (GRIJOLOT)
Vit Ã :
HERGUGNEY, France
NÃ©e le :
10 juil. 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée et j'ai deux enfants Léo et Hugo.Maintenant j'en ai 3, le petit Timoté est né le 21 mars 2008.
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
