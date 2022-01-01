RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à LyonLe résultat du brevet à Lyon Le résultat du BTS à Lyon
Céline TOURNIER-NARE (GRUMWERK) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Pierres Plantées- Lyon 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Lyon 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Lyon 1996 - 1999
-
Faculté De Medecine Lyon Nord- Lyon 1999 - 2001
-
Ucbl,deug Sv- Lyon 2001 - 2002
-
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii- Lyon 2002 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Céline TOURNIER-NARE (GRUMWERK)
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née le :
28 févr. 1981 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Céline TOURNIER-NARE (GRUMWERK) a ajouté Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii à son parcours scolaire
-
Céline TOURNIER-NARE (GRUMWERK) a ajouté Ucbl,deug Sv à son parcours scolaire
-
Céline TOURNIER-NARE (GRUMWERK) a ajouté Faculté De Medecine Lyon Nord à son parcours scolaire
-
Céline TOURNIER-NARE (GRUMWERK) a ajouté Lycée Jean-baptiste De La Salle à son parcours scolaire
-
Céline TOURNIER-NARE (GRUMWERK) a ajouté Collège Jean-baptiste De La Salle à son parcours scolaire
-
Céline TOURNIER-NARE (GRUMWERK) a ajouté Ecole Des Pierres Plantées à son parcours scolaire