Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (La Roche Morey)- La roche morey 1963 - 1968
Collège Saint Exupéry- Epinal 1968 - 1974
ROUTE DE REMIREMONT- Epinal 1974 - 1976
LYCEE LOUIS LAPICQUE- Epinal 1975 - 1977
Lycée Louis Lapicque- Epinal 1976 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
Stanhome Kiotis - Leader de vente, DÃ©lÃ©guÃ©e, ConseillÃ¨re (Commercial)- La gacilly 1985 - 2012
Particulier - Auxiliaire de vie- Vannes 2010 - 2014
Allande Lingerie Fine, Vente à Domicile - ConseillÃ¨re de vente- Vannes 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Chantal BALDINO (GÃ‰RARDIN)
NÃ©e en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
J'adorais mon job de rÃ©ceptionniste (Stes Maries)
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Canada - Ã‰gypte - Finlande - Inde - Mongolie - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni
