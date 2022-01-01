RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montpellier
Chantal BORDEAU (BORDEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Notre Dame De La Providence- Chateauponsac 1978 - 1985
-
Lycée Raymond Loewy- La souterraine 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Jean Giraudoux Bella- Bellac 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Suzanne Valadon- Limoges 1993 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Chantal BORDEAU (BORDEAU)
-
Vit à :
MONTPELLIER, France
-
Née le :
4 août 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Chantal BORDEAU (BORDEAU) a ajouté Lycée Suzanne Valadon à son parcours scolaire
-
Chantal BORDEAU (BORDEAU) a ajouté Lycée Jean Giraudoux Bella à son parcours scolaire
-
Chantal BORDEAU (BORDEAU) a ajouté Lycée Raymond Loewy à son parcours scolaire
-
Chantal BORDEAU (BORDEAU) a ajouté Notre Dame De La Providence à son parcours scolaire