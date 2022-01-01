Chantal CHANTAL LOMBARD (LOMBARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALPHONSE DAUDET- Tavel 1964 - 1969
-
Collège Paul Valéry- Roquemaure 1969 - 1974
-
Lycee Albert Einstein- Bagnols sur ceze 1974 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Chantal CHANTAL LOMBARD (LOMBARD)
-
Vit à :
SAINT MARCEL DE CAREIRET, France
-
Née en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Chantal CHANTAL LOMBARD (LOMBARD) a ajouté LycÉE Albert Einstein à son parcours scolaire
-
Chantal CHANTAL LOMBARD (LOMBARD) a ajouté CollÈGe Paul ValÉRy à son parcours scolaire
-
Chantal CHANTAL LOMBARD (LOMBARD) a ajouté Ecole Alphonse Daudet à son parcours scolaire