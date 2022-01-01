Chantal LACURIE (LACURIE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Louis Pasteur- Bron 1966 - 1967
-
Collège Jules Michelet- Venissieux 1967 - 1970
-
école Normale De Lyon- Lyon 1990 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Sociéte De Service D'entreprises (Sse) - Chef de groupe (Autre)- Lyon 1971 - 1976
-
Afpa Vénissieux - ETUDIANTE (ComptabilitÃ©)- Venissieux 1977 - 1978
-
Fournier Frères - SecrÃ©taire de direction (Administratif)- Lyon 1978 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Chantal LACURIE (LACURIE)
-
Vit Ã :
69009 LYON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
5 janv. 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur des Ã©coles
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
