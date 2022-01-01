Chantal LEJEUNE (GUINET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Français- Treves 1962 - 1963
-
Ecole Nationale (Beutin)- Beutin 1962 - 1966
-
COLLEGE FERBER- Lyon 1965 - 1966
-
Collège De Vaise- Lyon 1965 - maintenant
-
LEP RUE BOILEAU- Lyon 1966 - 1968
-
Lycée La Colline- Montpellier 1968 - maintenant
-
Lycée Professionnel Bayard- Toulouse 1971 - 1974
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Chantal LEJEUNE (GUINET)
-
Vit à :
CORBELIN, France
-
Née en :
1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
-
