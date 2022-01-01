Chantal MAZIERES (DEZENCLOS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Henri Génestal- Le havre 1965 - 1968
-
Collège Raoul Dufy - Autre- Le havre 1965 - 1968
-
Lycée Jacques Prévert - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Savenay 1968 - 1974
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS - Autre- Reims 1974 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAL CITE UNIVERSITAIRE - InfirmiÃ¨re (Autre)- Paris 1977 - 1990
-
Lycée Claude Bernard - InfirmiÃ¨re (Autre)- Paris
InfirmiÃ¨re scolaire1990 - 2008
-
Rectorat Sorbonne - InfirmiÃ¨re (Autre)- Paris 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Chantal MAZIERES (DEZENCLOS)
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée,2enfants
Profession :
Infirmiere
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
