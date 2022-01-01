Chantal NAROYANIN KRUGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JACQUES PREVERT- Le havre 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Le havre 1984 - 1989
-
ECOLE HENRI DUNANT- Le havre 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Auguste Perret- Le havre 1990 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
MAIRIE DU HAVRE - RTM / animatrice (Autre)- Le havre 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Chantal NAROYANIN KRUGER
-
Vit à :
CAEN, France
-
Née le :
14 déc. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
,3 enfants,
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Chantal NAROYANIN KRUGER a ajouté MAIRIE DU HAVRE à son parcours professionnel