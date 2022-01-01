Chantal RONXIN (CHANTAL RONXIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Volvic 1967 - 1972
-
Lycée Sainte-marie- Riom 1972 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Chantal RONXIN (CHANTAL RONXIN)
-
Vit à :
RIOM, France
-
Né le :
12 août 1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Chantal RONXIN (CHANTAL RONXIN) a ajouté Lycée Sainte-marie à son parcours scolaire
-
Chantal RONXIN (CHANTAL RONXIN) a ajouté Collège Victor Hugo à son parcours scolaire