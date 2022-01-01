Chantal RORIG (BLANDIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Jean Zay (Cherbourg-en-cotentin- Tourlaville 1957 - 1962
-
Collège Diderot- Tourlaville 1962 - 1968
-
Lycée Jean-françois Millet- Octeville 1968 - 1971
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Chantal RORIG (BLANDIN)
-
Vit à :
NORTHEIM, Allemagne
-
Née le :
7 mai 1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Traductrice
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
