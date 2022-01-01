Charles-Alexandre ROGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Parcours entreprise
Imphy S.a. - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Imphy 1995 - 1996
BVRP SOFTWARE - Hotline (Technique)- Levallois perret 1996 - 1997
SNCF - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- VENAREY LES LAUMES 1997 - 1997
ICL SORBUS - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1998 - 2002
DIANE INFORMATIQUE SOLUTION - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Reims 2002 - 2004
Amazone Informatique - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Chenove 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Charles-Alexandre ROGNON
Vit à :
SENNECEY-LÈS-DIJON, France
Né le :
16 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 2 enfants
Profession :
Ingénieur Systeme et reseau
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2