  • Imphy S.a.  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Imphy 1995 - 1996

  • BVRP SOFTWARE  - Hotline (Technique)

     -  Levallois perret 1996 - 1997

  • SNCF  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  VENAREY LES LAUMES 1997 - 1997

  • ICL SORBUS  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Courbevoie 1998 - 2002

  • DIANE INFORMATIQUE SOLUTION  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Reims 2002 - 2004

  • Amazone Informatique  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Chenove 2004 - maintenant

  • Description

    Marié, 2 enfants

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur Systeme et reseau

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

