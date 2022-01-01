RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à BesançonLe résultat du brevet à Besançon Le résultat du BTS à Besançon
Charlotte FEREDIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ARISTIDE BRIAND- Lons le saunier 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Aristide Briand- Lons le saunier 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Jean Michel- Lons le saunier 1997 - 2000
-
IDRAC LYON- Lyon 2000 - 2004
-
UNIVERSITY OF ABERTAY DUNDEE- Dundee 2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Cidou S.a. - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Mietesheim 2004 - 2005
-
INBEV FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Armentieres 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Charlotte FEREDIE
-
Vit à :
BESANCON, France
-
Née le :
31 oct. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vive la vie!
Profession :
Resp merchandising Région InBev (Leffe/Hoegaarden)
Situation familiale :
en union libre