Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Cidou S.a.  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Mietesheim 2004 - 2005

  • INBEV FRANCE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Armentieres 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Charlotte FEREDIE

  • Vit à :

    BESANCON, France

  • Née le :

    31 oct. 1982 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Vive la vie!

  • Profession :

    Resp merchandising Région InBev (Leffe/Hoegaarden)

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :