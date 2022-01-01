Christel HRS (COUDURIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARC BLOCH- Lyon 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Georges Clémenceau- Lyon 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Ampère-saxe Annexe Du Lycée Ampère-bourse- Lyon 1991 - 1994
-
CFA DE LA PHARMACIE- Guilherand granges 1998 - 1999
-
Ipil : Institut Pharmaceutique Industriel De Lyon- Lyon 2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAL DE VIENNE - Préparatrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Vienne 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christel HRS (COUDURIER)
-
Vit à :
RHÔNE, France
-
Née en :
1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Préparatrice en pharmacie hospitalière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3