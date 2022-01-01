Christel ROSELLI (RIPERT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Saint Sauveur (Saint Jory)- Saint jory 1978 - 1982
-
ECOLE FREDERIC ESTEBE- Toulouse 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Toulouse Lautrec- Toulouse 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Albert Camus- Villemur sur tarn 1983 - maintenant
-
Collège- Villemur sur tarn 1984 - 1986
-
Collège La Prairie- Toulouse 1986 - 1987
-
COURS PRIVE SPINOZA BONAPARTE- Paris 1987 - 1988
-
COURS DE LA MAIRIE- Nogent sur marne 1988 - 1989
-
LYCEE LAPEROUSE- Noumea 1989 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christel ROSELLI (RIPERT)
-
Vit à :
VILLEMUR SUR TARN, France
-
Née le :
31 déc. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fonctionnaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Australie - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Italie - Maroc - Mexique - Nouvelle-Calédonie - - Royaume-Uni - Thaïlande - Uruguay
-
Christel ROSELLI (RIPERT) a ajouté Collège Albert Camus à son parcours scolaire
-
Christel ROSELLI (RIPERT) a reconnu Roselyne BRUNELLO sur la photo CM1 SAINT-JORY
-
Christel ROSELLI (RIPERT) a reconnu Muriel TINKA (BIGARIOS) sur la photo CM1 SAINT-JORY
-
Christel ROSELLI (RIPERT) a reconnu Christel ROSELLI (RIPERT) sur la photo CM1 SAINT-JORY
-
Christel ROSELLI (RIPERT) a reconnu Christelle BARBE (COSTAMAGNA) sur la photo CM1 SAINT-JORY