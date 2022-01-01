RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Ruy-Montceau
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Vincent La Tourtiere (Millery)- Millery 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Robin- Vienne 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Pré Bénit- Bourgoin jallieu 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Du Grésivaudan- Meylan 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lyon 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Ampère Bourse- Lyon 1993 - 1995
-
INSEEC BORDEAUX- Bordeaux 1995 - 1998
-
INSTITUT DES HAUTES ETUDES ECONOMIQUES ET COMMERCIALES- Bordeaux 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
AMERICAN EXPRESS - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Rueil malmaison 1998 - 2002
-
OTIO FRANCE - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Villeurbanne 2005 - 2006
-
AREA - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bron 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christele MASTAN (MILLION)
-
Vit à :
RUY, France
-
Née le :
14 févr. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conducteur d'opération projets monétique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2