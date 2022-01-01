Christelle CHEVALLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Léon Gambetta (Saint Jean D Angely)- Saint jean d'angely 1980 - 1986
-
Collège Georges Texier- Saint jean d'angely 1985 - 1989
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Rochefort 2009 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Sdis 17- Saint jean d'angely 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle CHEVALLIER
-
Vit à :
TERNANT, France
-
Née le :
28 sept. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Etudiante en paramédical
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1