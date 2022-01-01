Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Voltaire (Portes Les Valence)- Portes les valence 1969 - 1975
-
Collège Jean Macé- Portes les valence 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Emile Loubet- Valence 1979 - 1980
-
Lycée Saint-victor- Valence 1980 - 1983
-
Institution Notre Dame Valence 26000- Valence 1983 - 1984
-
COURS PITIOT- Lyon 1984 - 1985
-
CRAFEP- Vaulx en velin 1996 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
CPAM ARDECHE- Privas 1985 - 1988
-
Cpam Drôme - Responsable de la relation avec les usagers- Valence 1988 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL)
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a ajoutÃ© CRAFEP Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a reconnu Florence TOROSSIAN (KINOSSIAN) sur la photo 4ème A
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a ajoutÃ© CPAM ARDECHE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a reconnu Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) sur la photo Seconde C
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a reconnu Christelle FONTANEL sur la photo Seconde C
-
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a reconnu Michel COUPPE DE K'LOURY sur la photo St Victror 1981 1982 - 1 BC
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a ajoutÃ© Cpam Drôme Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a ajoutÃ© COURS PITIOT Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a ajoutÃ© Institution Notre Dame Valence 26000 Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Saint-victor Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Emile Loubet Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a ajoutÃ© Collège Jean Macé Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christelle FONTANEL (CHRISTELLE FONTANEL) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Voltaire (Portes Les Valence) Ã son parcours scolaire