Christelle FOURNIER (CHRISTELLE FOURNIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie Cité Bel Air (Boulazac)- Boulazac 1987 - 1994
-
Collège Clos Chassaing- Perigueux 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Laure Gatet- Perigueux 1999 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle FOURNIER (CHRISTELLE FOURNIER)
-
Vit à :
PÉRIGUEUX, France
-
Née le :
12 sept. 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christelle FOURNIER (CHRISTELLE FOURNIER) a ajouté Lycée Laure Gatet à son parcours scolaire
-
Christelle FOURNIER (CHRISTELLE FOURNIER) a ajouté Collège Clos Chassaing à son parcours scolaire
-
Christelle FOURNIER (CHRISTELLE FOURNIER) a ajouté Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie Cité Bel Air (Boulazac) à son parcours scolaire