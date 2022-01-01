Christelle GIGANDET ( GIGANDET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DES ANGES- Belfort 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort 1990 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle GIGANDET ( GIGANDET)
-
Vit à :
BAVILLIERS, France
-
Née le :
20 oct. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christelle GIGANDET ( GIGANDET) a ajouté Lycée Raoul Follereau à son parcours scolaire
-
Christelle GIGANDET ( GIGANDET) a ajouté ECOLE NOTRE DAME DES ANGES à son parcours scolaire