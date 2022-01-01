Christelle HEMEURY (SASSIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Ploubazlanec 1979 - 1985
-
Collège Lanvignec- Paimpol 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Keraoul- Paimpol 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Auguste Pavie- Guingamp 1992 - 1993
-
STE ELISABETH- Paimpol 1993 - 1995
-
STE ELYSABETH- Paimpol 1993 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle HEMEURY (SASSIER)
-
Vit à :
PLOUBAZLANEC, France
-
Née le :
1 avril 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un p'tit bonjour ....@+
Profession :
Conjointe collaboratrice
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Chine - États-Unis