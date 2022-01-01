Christelle MAS (GALLAIS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FREDERIC MISTRAL- Berre l'etang 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Berre l'etang 1985 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle MAS (GALLAIS)
-
Vit à :
BERRE L'ETANG, France
-
Née le :
23 mai 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christelle MAS (GALLAIS) a ajouté ECOLE FREDERIC MISTRAL à son parcours scolaire
-
Christelle MAS (GALLAIS) a ajouté Collège Fernand Léger à son parcours scolaire