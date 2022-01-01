Christian CHALE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LOUISE DE VILMORIN- Mantes la jolie 1972 - 1977
-
Collège Paul Cézanne- Mantes la jolie 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Mantes la jolie 1981 - 1986
-
Paris X - Mass- Nanterre 1986 - 1990
-
Université Paris X : Ufr Sciences Psychologiques Et Sciences De L'education- Nanterre 1990 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
517 E Regt Train- Vernon
Service SantÃ©1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Saint Exupéry - Proviseur Adjoint (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Mantes la jolie
Revenir dans son ancien lycÃ©e 25 ans aprÃ¨s!!2001 - 2003
-
Lycee Rostand - Proviseur Adjoint (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Mantes la jolie 2003 - 2008
-
Grand Lycee Franco Libanais - Proviseur Adjoint (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Beyrouth 2008 - 2013
-
LYCEE FRANCAIS MLF - Proviseur- Manamah 2013 - 2018
-
Lycee Maria Deraisme - Proviseur (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Paris 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian CHALE
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
29 mai 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Proviseur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Albanie - Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Autriche - Belgique - Belize - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Bulgarie - Cambodge - Chine - Croatie - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Guatemala - Inde - Italie - Jordanie - Liban - MacÃ©doine - Madagascar - Malaisie - Maroc - Mexique - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Pays-Bas - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - Serbie - SlovÃ©nie - Sri Lanka - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Oman - Syrie - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie
-
Christian CHALE a ajoutÃ© Lycee Maria Deraisme Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christian CHALE a reconnu Corinne COURTIOL sur la photo 3èA
-
-
Christian CHALE a reconnu Eric JOSSE sur la photo 3èA
-
Christian CHALE a reconnu Jean-Christpophe BERTIN sur la photo 3èA
-
Christian CHALE a reconnu Christian CHALE sur la photo 3èA