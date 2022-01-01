Christian CHRISTIAN SEMPERE (SEMPERE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
C E T AMBERIEU EN BUGEY- Amberieu en bugey 1964 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
-
SOGEFOV- Villieu loyes mollon 1971 - 1984
-
FLORENCE ET PEILLON- Vaulx en velin 1984 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian CHRISTIAN SEMPERE (SEMPERE)
-
Vit Ã :
MEXIMIEUX, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 juil. 1949 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ancien cadre
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christian CHRISTIAN SEMPERE (SEMPERE) a reconnu Joel CONTENT sur la photo 51éme RT
-
Christian CHRISTIAN SEMPERE (SEMPERE) a ajoutÃ© SOGEFOV Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christian CHRISTIAN SEMPERE (SEMPERE) a ajoutÃ© FLORENCE ET PEILLON Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christian CHRISTIAN SEMPERE (SEMPERE) a ajoutÃ© C E T AMBERIEU EN BUGEY Ã son parcours scolaire