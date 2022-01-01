RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Calais dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Christian FONTAINE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT PIERRE- Calais 1962 - 1968
-
Collège Saint-pierre- Calais 1968 - 1973
-
LTP SAINT JOSEPH- Boulogne sur mer 1974 - 1976
-
Lycée Saint-charles- Arras 1976 - 1977
Parcours club
-
A R C- Calais 1972 - 1975
-
Atscaf- Calais 1996 - 2014
-
AJF BLERIOT PLAGE- Sangatte 2014 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
16 Eme Ra- Treves 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
CPAM CALAIS - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Calais 1979 - 2009
-
Cpam Cote D'opale - ContrÃ´leur des prestations- Calais 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian FONTAINE
-
Vit Ã :
CALAIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni
-
Christian FONTAINE a reconnu Christian FONTAINE sur la photo 6eme1 année 1968/1969
-
Christian FONTAINE a ajoutÃ© Ajf Bleriot Plage Ã son parcours sportif
-
Christian FONTAINE a ajoutÃ© Association Jules Ferry Tennis De Table Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christian FONTAINE a reconnu Christian FONTAINE sur la photo Match démonstration sur le parking
-
Christian FONTAINE a reconnu Christian FONTAINE sur la photo cadets 1972 ou 1973 ?
-
Christian FONTAINE a reconnu Christian FONTAINE sur la photo la pépiniére de l'arc
-
Christian FONTAINE a reconnu Pierre DUPONT sur la photo 6eme1année 1968/1969
-
Christian FONTAINE a reconnu Christian FONTAINE sur la photo tous les 6 émes
-
Christian FONTAINE a reconnu Christian FONTAINE sur la photo 5éme
-
Christian FONTAINE a reconnu Pierre DUPONT sur la photo 6eme1année 1968/1969
-
Christian FONTAINE a reconnu Christian FONTAINE sur la photo 6eme1année 1968/1969