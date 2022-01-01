Christian FONTANG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • UAP  - Inspec teur du cadre

     -  Montauban 1979 - 1991

  • ALSACIENNE  - Inspecteur divisionnaire

     -  Strasbourg 1992 - 1995

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christian FONTANG

  • Vit à :

    PRIN DEYRANCON, France

  • Né le :

    29 avril 1952 (69 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :