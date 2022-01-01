Christian FONTANG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Cricq (Oloron Sainte Marie)- Oloron sainte marie 1956 - 1958
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Beaumont de lomagne 1959 - 1962
-
ECOLE VILLEBOURBON- Montauban 1964 - 1968
-
Collège Notre-dame- Montauban 1964 - 1965
-
Collège Villebourbon- Montauban 1965 - 1966
-
DELSOL- Montauban 1966 - 1969
-
Ecole Primaire (Lizac)- Lizac 2011 - 2012
Parcours militaire
-
405bcs 455et- Tubingen 1970 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
UAP - Inspec teur du cadre- Montauban 1979 - 1991
-
ALSACIENNE - Inspecteur divisionnaire- Strasbourg 1992 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian FONTANG
-
Vit à :
PRIN DEYRANCON, France
-
Né le :
29 avril 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Algérie - Allemagne - Autriche - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Italie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Russie - Suisse
-
Christian FONTANG a reconnu Michel FLAMENT sur la photo suivante
-
Christian FONTANG a reconnu Christian FONTANG sur la photo suivante
-
Christian FONTANG a reconnu Robert GALES sur la photo suivante
-
Christian FONTANG a reconnu Alain SOUM sur la photo suivante
-
Christian FONTANG a ajouté 1 photo à son album UAP MONTAUBAN