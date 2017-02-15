RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Aubagne dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Christian GAUZENTES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Marcel Bel Accueil)- Saint marcel bel accueil 1961 - 1969
-
Lycée Mixte- Bourgoin jallieu 1969 - 1971
-
Collège Pré Bénit- Bourgoin jallieu 1971 - 1974
Parcours club
-
SSS- Saint savin
Pilier en Poussin et Benjamin puis 2Â° ligne1967 - 1974
-
RUGBY- Saint marcel bel accueil
2Â° ou 3Â° ligne, souvent capitaine de l'Ã©quipe rÃ©serve.1979 - 1983
-
Base Aérienne 181- Saint denis
Passage NI, II, IV, Initiateur NV en 19951993 - 1995
-
EIS- Fontainebleau
Encadrant essentiellement formation NI. PrÃ©sident de la section plongÃ©e en 97 et 98.1996 - 1998
-
Carpiagne Plongée- Marseille
Encadrant essentiellement formation NI. NV de 2001 Ã 2006.1999 - 2006
-
CSLG PF- Papeete
Chef de palanquÃ©e.2006 - 2010
-
Plongée Passion- La ciotat
E2 LimitÃ©: BaptÃªmes et NI. Explorations: 20 mÃ¨tres AIR - 30 mÃ¨tres NITROX2014 - 2018
Parcours militaire
-
E.e.t.a.t.- Issoire
###Sergent 01/06/19771974 - 1977
-
99 Ri - MÃ©canicien (Technique)- Sathonay camp
11Â°CIE - Instruction (1 mois) / CCS - Magasin piÃ¨ces dÃ©tachÃ©es (1 an) / 3Â°CIE - Chef atelier 2A (1 an) / CCS - Chef Ã©quipe VAB (2,5 ans) / 4Â°CIE - Chef atelier 2A (3,5 ans) ##Sergent-Chef 01/07/1983)1977 - 1985
-
CEITO - MÃ©canicien (Technique)- La cavalerie
Adjoint chef atelier NTI_2/3 (3 ans) ###Adjudant 01/10/1987 / Chef d'atelier NTI_2/3 (4 ans)1985 - 1992
-
53°bcs - MÃ©canicien (Technique)- St denis
Chef atelier NTI_1 (1 mois - Dissolution) / Adjoint chef atelier NTI_2 (1 an) ###Adjudant-chef - Octobre 1993 / Chef atelier NTI_1 (2 ans) Re-crÃ©ation de mon ancien atelier suite Ã mon passage de grade....1992 - 1995
-
EIS - MÃ©canicien (Technique)- Avon
Adjoint chef atelier NTI_1 (6 mois) / Chef atelier BUS (2,5 ans)1995 - 1998
-
Groupement De Gendarmerie Departementale Des Bouches Du Rhone (13)- Marseille
Mutation GENDARMERIE (Corps de soutien) / stage d'acculturation CHAUMONT (1 mois) / adjoint au chef d'atelier ( 3 mois) / Chef d'atelier ( 8 ans)1998 - 2006
-
COMGENDPF- Papeete
Chef de la Section AUTO / ### Major - Janvier 2009 / Restructuration - Chef du Centre de Soutien Automobile de la Gendarmerie2006 - 2010
-
Groupement De Gendarmerie Des Hautes Alpes- Gap
Chef du Centre de Soutien Automobile de la Gendarmerie (CSAG05)2010 - 2014
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian GAUZENTES
-
Vit Ã :
AUBAGNE, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 juin 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christian GAUZENTES a ajoutÃ© Plongée Passion Ã son parcours sportif
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Bruno Olivier GONZALEZ sur la photo Garde au drapeau
-
Christian GAUZENTES a ajoutÃ© Lycée Mixte Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Marc BRUN sur la photo Tir de nuit
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Patrick BACHET sur la photo 131ème section, 12 ème promo
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Arnaud STERCQZ sur la photo GC Groupement - Prado
-
Christian GAUZENTES a ajoutÃ© Comgendpf Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christian GAUZENTES a ajoutÃ© Comgendpf Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Christian GAUZENTES sur la photo Marche/Bivouac
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Christian GAUZENTES sur la photo GC Groupement - Prado
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Christian GAUZENTES sur la photo Port-Cros
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Christian GAUZENTES sur la photo Niolon
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Christian GAUZENTES sur la photo Mayotte
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Christian GAUZENTES sur la photo Garde au drapeau
-
Christian GAUZENTES a reconnu Christian GAUZENTES sur la photo Garde aux drapeaux