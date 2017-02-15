Christian GAUZENTES

Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • SSS

     -  Saint savin

    Pilier en Poussin et Benjamin puis 2Â° ligne

    1967 - 1974

  • RUGBY

     -  Saint marcel bel accueil

    2Â° ou 3Â° ligne, souvent capitaine de l'Ã©quipe rÃ©serve.

    1979 - 1983

  • Base Aérienne 181

     -  Saint denis

    Passage NI, II, IV, Initiateur NV en 1995

    1993 - 1995

  • EIS

     -  Fontainebleau

    Encadrant essentiellement formation NI. PrÃ©sident de la section plongÃ©e en 97 et 98.

    1996 - 1998

  • Carpiagne Plongée

     -  Marseille

    Encadrant essentiellement formation NI. NV de 2001 Ã  2006.

    1999 - 2006

  • CSLG PF

     -  Papeete

    Chef de palanquÃ©e.

    2006 - 2010

  • Plongée Passion

     -  La ciotat

    E2 LimitÃ©: BaptÃªmes et NI. Explorations: 20 mÃ¨tres AIR - 30 mÃ¨tres NITROX

    2014 - 2018

Parcours militaire

  • E.e.t.a.t.

     -  Issoire

    ###Sergent 01/06/1977

    1974 - 1977

  • 99 Ri  - MÃ©canicien (Technique)

     -  Sathonay camp

    11Â°CIE - Instruction (1 mois) / CCS - Magasin piÃ¨ces dÃ©tachÃ©es (1 an) / 3Â°CIE - Chef atelier 2A (1 an) / CCS - Chef Ã©quipe VAB (2,5 ans) / 4Â°CIE - Chef atelier 2A (3,5 ans) ##Sergent-Chef 01/07/1983)

    1977 - 1985

  • CEITO  - MÃ©canicien (Technique)

     -  La cavalerie

    Adjoint chef atelier NTI_2/3 (3 ans) ###Adjudant 01/10/1987 / Chef d'atelier NTI_2/3 (4 ans)

    1985 - 1992

  • 53°bcs  - MÃ©canicien (Technique)

     -  St denis

    Chef atelier NTI_1 (1 mois - Dissolution) / Adjoint chef atelier NTI_2 (1 an) ###Adjudant-chef - Octobre 1993 / Chef atelier NTI_1 (2 ans) Re-crÃ©ation de mon ancien atelier suite Ã  mon passage de grade....

    1992 - 1995

  • EIS  - MÃ©canicien (Technique)

     -  Avon

    Adjoint chef atelier NTI_1 (6 mois) / Chef atelier BUS (2,5 ans)

    1995 - 1998

  • Groupement De Gendarmerie Departementale Des Bouches Du Rhone (13)

     -  Marseille

    Mutation GENDARMERIE (Corps de soutien) / stage d'acculturation CHAUMONT (1 mois) / adjoint au chef d'atelier ( 3 mois) / Chef d'atelier ( 8 ans)

    1998 - 2006

  • COMGENDPF

     -  Papeete

    Chef de la Section AUTO / ### Major - Janvier 2009 / Restructuration - Chef du Centre de Soutien Automobile de la Gendarmerie

    2006 - 2010

  • Groupement De Gendarmerie Des Hautes Alpes

     -  Gap

    Chef du Centre de Soutien Automobile de la Gendarmerie (CSAG05)

    2010 - 2014

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christian GAUZENTES

  • Vit Ã  :

    AUBAGNE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    15 juin 1958 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

