Christian GRUEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- Tourcoing 1976 - 1984
-
ECOLE CARDINAL LIENART- Tourcoing 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1985 - 1986
-
Marie Curie- Tourcoing 1986 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian GRUEZ
-
Vit Ã :
TOURCOING, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chauffeur routier
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christian GRUEZ a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 3 décembre
-
Christian GRUEZ a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 3 décembre
-
Christian GRUEZ a ajoutÃ© Marie Curie Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christian GRUEZ a ajoutÃ© ECOLE CARDINAL LIENART Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christian GRUEZ a reconnu Christian GRUEZ sur la photo suivante
-
Christian GRUEZ a reconnu Christian GRUEZ sur la photo suivante
-
Christian GRUEZ a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 3 décembre
-
Christian GRUEZ a reconnu Christian GRUEZ sur la photo CE2