Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Luteau ,classe Maternelle- Alger 1961 - 1962
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU CENTRE- Sochaux
institutrice : madame sainvoiraint1962 - 1964
-
ECOLE DONZELOT LES BUIS VALENTIGNEY- Valentigney
instituteur : mr dufait1964 - 1966
-
Ecole Primaire Des Chesnes Sochaux- Sochaux
institutrice madame greiner, son mari tenait le magasin de televiseurs " grandin " en face la portierre peugeot a sochaux1966 - 1968
-
Ecole Chenes (Sochaux)- Sochaux 1966 - 1968
-
Ecole Du Centre (Sochaux)- Sochaux
professeur :madame sylvant , la professeur que j'ai prÃ©fÃ©rÃ© dans toute ma scolaritÃ© , un trÃ¨s bon souvenir1968 - 1970
-
Lycé Follereau- Belfort 1969 - 1971
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian HOUDELOT
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Celibataire , Retraite
Profession :
Vacances!!!
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
