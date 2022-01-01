Christian KOZLOWSKI (KOZLOWSKI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Garçons- Auberchicourt 1960 - 1967
-
Collège Léo Lagrange- Aniche 1967 - 1970
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian KOZLOWSKI (KOZLOWSKI)
-
Vit à :
SAINT MARTIN DE BROMES, France
-
Né le :
14 août 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christian KOZLOWSKI (KOZLOWSKI) a ajouté Collège Léo Lagrange à son parcours scolaire
-
Christian KOZLOWSKI (KOZLOWSKI) a ajouté Ecole Des Garçons à son parcours scolaire