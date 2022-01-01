Christian LARTOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA MADELEINE- La madeleine
cep1947 - 1955
Parcours entreprise
-
S.a Thomselle - Outilleur (Technique)- Jarville la malgrange 1958 - 1969
-
Eurest - Prototypiste (Technique)- VANDOEUVRE LES NANCY 1969 - 1988
Parcours militaire
-
68 ème Rald- Treves
materiel honest jhon totalemant depasÃ¨ maintenant1961 - 1963
-
68ieme Rald- Trier (trÃ¨ves) 1961 - 1963
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian LARTOIS
-
Vit Ã :
VARANGEVILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1941 (81 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraite
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christian LARTOIS a reconnu Christian LARTOIS sur la photo 68iéme RALD
-
Christian LARTOIS a reconnu Christian LARTOIS sur la photo 68 éme
-
Christian LARTOIS a reconnu Christian LARTOIS sur la photo deuxième année
-
Christian LARTOIS a reconnu Christian LARTOIS sur la photo 68 éme RALD
-
Christian LARTOIS a reconnu Rene MAITREHUT sur la photo 68iéme RALD
-
Christian LARTOIS a reconnu Jean Pierre COLIN sur la photo 68iéme RALD
-
Christian LARTOIS a reconnu Christian LARTOIS sur la photo 68 RALD
-
Christian LARTOIS a reconnu Christian LARTOIS sur la photo maternelle
-
Christian LARTOIS a reconnu Christian LARTOIS sur la photo classe de Mme Bruson
-
Christian LARTOIS a reconnu Christian LARTOIS sur la photo 68 éme RALD