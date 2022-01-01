Christian LARTOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • S.a Thomselle  - Outilleur (Technique)

     -  Jarville la malgrange 1958 - 1969

  • Eurest  - Prototypiste (Technique)

     -  VANDOEUVRE LES NANCY 1969 - 1988

Parcours militaire

  • 68 ème Rald

     -  Treves

    materiel honest jhon totalemant depasÃ¨ maintenant

    1961 - 1963

  • 68ieme Rald

     -  Trier (trÃ¨ves) 1961 - 1963

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christian LARTOIS

  • Vit Ã  :

    VARANGEVILLE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1941 (81 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Retraite

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    • Autres

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    • Autres

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :