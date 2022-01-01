Christiane BELAUBRE (CHRISTIANE BELAUBRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Et Maternelle- Pleaux 1959 - 1968
-
Collège Raymond Cortat- Pleaux 1968 - 1972
-
CUST CLERMONT FERRAND- Clermont ferrand 1976 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Coopérative 110 Bourgogne- Moneteau 2000 - 2019
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christiane BELAUBRE (CHRISTIANE BELAUBRE)
-
Vit à :
SEIGNELAY, France
-
Né le :
3 juil. 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
