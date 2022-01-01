RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã FÃ¨re-en-Tardenois dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jean Macé- Drancy 1953 - 1961
Collège Paul Bert- Drancy 1961 - 1963
Ecole Ciale J.p Timbaud- Drancy
COLLÃˆGE D'ENSEIGNEMENT COMMERCIAL J.P TIMBAULT1963 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
PHILIPS - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Paris 1969 - 1976
CORDONS ET EQUIPEMENTS - AGENT QUALIFIEE AU SECRETARIAT (Administratif)- Fere en tardenois 1976 - 1979
VOSSLOH COGIFER - Assitante Ã la gestion du personnel (Ressources humaines)- Fere en tardenois 1980 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christiane SUARNET (TANCHON)
Vit Ã :
FERE EN TARDENOIS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
