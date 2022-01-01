Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  FÃ¨re-en-Tardenois dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Christiane SUARNET (TANCHON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • PHILIPS  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Paris 1969 - 1976

  • CORDONS ET EQUIPEMENTS  - AGENT QUALIFIEE AU SECRETARIAT (Administratif)

     -  Fere en tardenois 1976 - 1979

  • VOSSLOH COGIFER  - Assitante Ã  la gestion du personnel (Ressources humaines)

     -  Fere en tardenois 1980 - 2008

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©e

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages