Christina FERNANDEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • QSP SYSTEMS

     -  Colayrac saint cirq 2002 - 2005

  • ACL INFORMATIQUE

     -  Toulouse 2005 - 2006

  • Progor  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Cugnaux

    Formatrice sur logiciels de gestion (paie, compta) Maisons de Retraite et Etablissements Spécialisés Personnes Handicapées

    2006 - maintenant

  • Prog'or Informatique  - Cadre Référent Formateur (Informatique)

     -  Cugnaux 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christina FERNANDEZ

  • Vit à :

    BRUGUIERES, France

  • Née le :

    30 oct. 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Formatrice-référent cadre (logiciels gestion PME)

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages