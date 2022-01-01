Christina FERNANDEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE DE DIEUPENTALE- Dieupentale 1982 - 1990
-
Collège Ingres- Montauban 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Michelet- Montauban
Bac S1994 - 1998
-
Iut De Rodez Université De Toulouse I- Rodez
DUT Informatique1998 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
QSP SYSTEMS- Colayrac saint cirq 2002 - 2005
-
ACL INFORMATIQUE- Toulouse 2005 - 2006
-
Progor - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Cugnaux
Formatrice sur logiciels de gestion (paie, compta) Maisons de Retraite et Etablissements Spécialisés Personnes Handicapées2006 - maintenant
-
Prog'or Informatique - Cadre Référent Formateur (Informatique)- Cugnaux 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christina FERNANDEZ
-
Vit à :
BRUGUIERES, France
-
Née le :
30 oct. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Formatrice-référent cadre (logiciels gestion PME)
Situation familiale :
en union libre