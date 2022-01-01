Christine BILLEGAS (CHRISTINE BILLEGAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Lalanne (Billere)- Billere 1968 - 1973
-
College Le Bois D'amour- Billere 1971 - 1973
-
Collège Ingres- Montauban 1973 - 1975
-
Lycée Michelet- Montauban 1975 - 1977
-
Lycée Public Chateaubriand- Rennes 1977 - 1978
-
LYCEE BREQUIGNY- Rennes 1977 - 1978
-
Escp Europe- Paris 1978 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
BPI- Paris 1982 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine BILLEGAS (CHRISTINE BILLEGAS)
-
Vit à :
LA FLACHÈRE, France
-
Née le :
6 avril 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
